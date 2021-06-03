Appeal for information on Carrick on Suir vandalism

A Tipperary business owner is counting the cost of an act of vandalism just as they emerge from lockdown.

Kinga Nowakowska runs the Glam and Glow beauty salon in Carrick on Suir.

When she went to work yesterday morning she discovered that the window had been damaged on the Bridge Street premises while the glass on the door was cracked.

Kinga says the damage to the window covering will be expensive to replace.

“For the few months when we were closed everything was fine and suddenly when we want to be able to enjoy that we are actually back open something like this happens.”

“I will have to order the covering, pay someone to put it on and the window and door are cracked so I have to replace it – paying for that is kind of hard for me right now.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick on Suir Gardaí on 051 640024.