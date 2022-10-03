Appeal for information on Carrick incident

The Gardaí in Carrick On Suir are investigating a robbery and assault in the town over the weekend.

The incident happened on Castle Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim – a man in his 50s – was walking home when he was knocked to the ground and assaulted and had a sum of money taken from him.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on Castle Street in Carrick between 2am and 3am yesterday morning to contact them. In particular they are interested in speaking to anyone who saw a group of youths in the area around this time.

Gardaí in Carrick can be contacted on 051- 642040, at Clonmel on 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666 111.