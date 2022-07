53 Gardaí have been sworn in today in Templemore.

There was also one Garda probationer who graduated today, with 7 of these coming from the South.

These 40 me and 13 women began their training in November 2021 and brings the total number of Gardaí attested in 2022 to 370.

Within this cohort were 8 members who were born outside the state coming from England, Iraq, Poland, Russia, Mauritius, and Kazakstan.