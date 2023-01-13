25 recruits passing out at Templemore Garda College today

25 recruits are passing out at the Garda College in Templemore in the first graduation ceremony of the year today.

Of those there were 18 men and 7 women, representing a 75% to 25% split, while there were three English born recruits.

The Graduation Ceremony of Intake 221 of Probationer Gardaí means there are now 14,157 Gardaí in Ireland, with 89 in training at the moment.

The ceremony was attended by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris as well as Minister for Justice Simon Harris, who expected to discuss issues around the swimming pool at the college with management later.

The regional allocation of the newly attested members sees the South receive the smallest number of 2, while Dublin is getting the highest at 14.

Regional Allocation:

Dublin 14

East 4

South 2

Northwest 5

Total 25