240 knives have been seized by Gardaí in Tipp over last 5 years

The number of knives seized by Gardaí in Tipperary is a cause for concern according to the Aontú party.

Figures obtained through a parliamentary question has led to a warning from the party’s PRO for the Midwest Eric Nelligan.

Nationally 17,000 knives have been seized in ten years.

2016 saw 24 knives confiscated in the Premier County – this rocketed to 44 the following year, 35 in 2018, 47 in 2019 before reaching a high of 57 in 2020. The latest figures are for 2021 when 33 knives were confiscated by Tipperary Gardaí.

Eric Nelligan says the increase in knife related assaults is a concern which he claims some Gardaí believe is a sign of increased knife-carrying, particularly among young males.

Most recently in Clonmel, Gardaí stopped a car earlier and when the vehicle and driver were searched a knife was found.

The owner of the knife was arrested and charged with the possession of an offensive weapon and is due before the courts later this month.