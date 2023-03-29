15 arrests in Clonmel for public order offences in last fortnight

There have been 15 arrests in Clonmel for public order offences in the last fortnight.

These are often drink related and see people disturbing the peace for those living in the area.

Srg. Carol O’Leary from Cahir Garda Station says that while many people might think these came following St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, this was not the case with only two of those arrests happening on the 17th.

She issued this reminder to people who are heading out socializing :

“there were a few on St. Patrick’s day but the majority of them weren’t on St. Patrick’s Day. But it’s something if you are aware of it, if you are going out just be aware of your behaviour, and managing yourself, because obviously there are people living in the town and they need their night’s sleep, they don’t need to be disturbed by people in their way back or to. Unfortunately for 25 people they were arrested and dealt with by Gardaí in Clonmel.”