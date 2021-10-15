Creating Our Future roadshow comes to Nenagh this evening

The people of Tipperary are being asked to bring their ideas for research forward this evening.

Creating Our Future is a government-led national brainstorm aimed at finding out what the people of Ireland think researchers should be exploring.

A county-by-county roadshow began last month where members of the public can bring their ideas forward.

From 5.30pm until 7pm this evening, the roadshow will be in Banba square, Nenagh and campaign member Dr Marie Taylor is encouraging people to have their say this evening:

“It’s an opportunity for people who previously mightn’t have engaged with research to give ideas about maybe what they are passionate about or ideas about what they think should be researched on in the future.

“For example, at the moment, the number one category that’s coming in in terms of ideas is actually under health and well-being.

“These ideas then will be gathered and sent to an expert panel next year to look at them and to see are there any ideas that maybe can be acted upon.”