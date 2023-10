A number of people have been hurt a a crash between a car and a bus in South Tipperary.

It happened just after half four on the N-76 Clonmel to Kilkenny road at Seskin near the turn-off for Kilsheelin.

Emergency services including a number of fire engines and ambulances are at the scene.

TippFM New understands that at least five or six people have been injured but it’s not yet clear how seriously.

Drivers should slow down, expect delays and avoid the area for now if possible.