Covid cases high across two Tipperary electoral areas

The Cashel-Tipperary and Nenagh Local Electoral Areas have both recorded more than 100 new Covid-19 cases in the last fortnight.

Figures for the 14 days up until Monday show there were 160 cases in Cashel-Tipperary, giving it the county’s highest incidence rate at 584 cases per 100,000 people.

The Nenagh area is just below the national average in that time with 103 new cases and a 14-day rate of 482.

By comparison, there were 39 cases in the Clonmel area in the fortnight, and 30 in Roscrea-Templemore.

Full details below;

Cashel-Tipperary: 160 (new cases) / 584 (cases per 100,000 people)

Nenagh: 103 / 482

Newport: 63 / 385

Thurles: 69 / 356

Carrick-on-Suir: 58 / 298

Cahir: 42 / 285

Roscrea-Templemore: 30 / 181

Clonmel: 39 / 160

National Average – 493 cases per 100,000 people.