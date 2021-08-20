Covid cases high across two Tipperary electoral areas

The Cashel-Tipperary and Nenagh Local Electoral Areas have both recorded more than 100 new Covid-19 cases in the last fortnight.
Figures for the 14 days up until Monday show there were 160 cases in Cashel-Tipperary, giving it the county’s highest incidence rate at 584 cases per 100,000 people.
The Nenagh area is just below the national average in that time with 103 new cases and a 14-day rate of 482.
By comparison, there were 39 cases in the Clonmel area in the fortnight, and 30 in Roscrea-Templemore.
Full details below;
Cashel-Tipperary: 160 (new cases) / 584 (cases per 100,000 people)
Nenagh: 103 / 482
Newport: 63 / 385
Thurles: 69 / 356
Carrick-on-Suir: 58 / 298
Cahir: 42 / 285
Roscrea-Templemore: 30 / 181
Clonmel: 39 / 160
National Average – 493 cases per 100,000 people.