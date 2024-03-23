Covid to blame for driving test waiting list in Tipp says Minister

The Covid pandemic is still being blamed for the delay in people getting to sit their driving test at the four centres in Tipperary.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan was responding to Deputy Michael Lowry in the Dáil after the Thurles representative highlighted the impact the lengthy waiting times are having on those waiting to obtain a full licence.

At the end of February over 1,600 Tipp applications were still waiting for an invitation to sit their test.

The current waiting time to sit a driving test at two of the four centres in County Tipperary is above the accepted limit.

The average wait time in Clonmel was 27 weeks, 19 weeks in Nenagh, 10 in Thurles and 7 in Tipp Town.

Minister Ryan told the chamber that action is being taken.

The Thurles TD says the backlog isn’t being tackled quickly enough.