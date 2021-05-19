Covid-19 testing and vaccinations proceeding as normal despite cyber attack

The public are being reassured once more that Covid-19 testing and vaccinations are proceeding despite the HSE cyber attack.

Testing centres in Nenagh and at Moyle Rovers GAA club are operating a walk-in/drive-thru service, with 435 people getting tested in south Tipperary between last Friday morning and 1pm this afternoon.

Vaccination centres in Clonmel and Nenagh also remain open as health workers continue efforts to administer the first jab to people in their 50s.

511 people were vaccinated at the Clonmel Park Hotel yesterday alone.

49 year olds are able to register for their Covid-19 vaccine today, with 48 year olds able to do so tomorrow.