Covid-19 hospitalisation data shows some positive trends over last week

University Hospital Limerick remains the busiest in the country for Covid-19 patients, but the number is on a downward trend.

Latest HSE data reveals there are 43 patients with the virus being treated at UHL, down from a total of 52 one week ago.

There are currently 493 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, which is also a slight decrease over the last week and down from yesterday’s total of 515.

There are 91 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units across the country.

There are 11 patients with the virus at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, one more than the total a week ago.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 testing has resumed at Tyone, Nenagh after the site was closed until 11am this morning due to a fire at a nearby premises.