Couple whose bodies were found in Cloneen Monday named

The couple whos bodies were found in Cloneen Monday have been named.

Gardai now believe the two bodies found in south Tipperary lay undiscovered for over 18 months.

The remains of 81-year-old Nicholas Smith and his 79-year-old wife, Hilary, were discovered in their remote bungalow on Monday.

Their post mortem exams were inconclusive yesterday – and Gardaí are now hoping toxicology reports will establish how they died.

Investigators have established approximately when the English couple died.

It’s believed they may have died in either November or December 2020.

This is based on some of the items that were found at the house such as food, milk, and other goods.