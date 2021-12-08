Council’s Crisis Management team stood down after Storm Barra

Tipperary County Council says it didn’t note any significant issues from Storm Barra, but there were multiple incidents of fallen trees and power outages.

The Council’s Crisis Management Team met this morning to review the situation as a Status Yellow Wind Warning was lifted for the county.

The local authority is continuing to urge motorists to drive with care due to the possibility of further fallen trees in the county.

It was decided at this morning’s meeting that the Crisis Management Team would be stood down due to the lifting of Tipp’s weather warning.