Councillor raises questions over boil water notice

A local Cllr says questions still need to be answered after a boil water notice affecting almost 4-thousand Tipperary homes and businesses was lifted.

The notice had been in place since July due to poor water quality going into the treatment plant for the Burncourt Regional and Burncourt Ballylooby Public Supplies. The order was put in place to protect the health of customers due to the deterioration of raw water quality which impacted the treatment processes at the water treatment plant, according to Uisce Éireann.

Independent Cllr Mairin (pron: Maureen) McGrath says Uisce Eireann need to come out to explain what happened and how the problems were resolved:

“But I suppose there is still a concern as to the cause of the boil water notice in the first place. The water treatment plant in Burncourt was opened only in 2017. It cost 15.2 million euro at the time. It’s worrying that as to how and why this boil water notice was in place, and that the operators were unable to identify the cause of the problem for nearly five months.”