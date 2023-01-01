Councillor Molloy: Care organisations and HSE under “tremendous pressure”

2022 has been a tough year for family carers in Tipperary.

That’s according to Richie Molloy – the Carer Supports Manager with Family Carers Ireland in the Premier County.

He says while there were some moves in the Budget to aid those looking after a loved one at home more needs to be done.

“The biggest challenge for Carers is in getting home respite – that’s the big one.

“Both organisations like ourselves and the HSE are under tremendous pressure staffing wise. It’s very ,very hard to get care workers.

“You’d have lots of carers out there being approved for homecare packages and then getting a letter the following week from the HSE to say sorry due to staff shortages we can’t actually provide cover for that homecare package.”