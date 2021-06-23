Councillor Michael Smith criticised for not attending meeting with Tánaiste

St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick, the Dean Maxwell in Roscrea, and the N24 upgrade were all raised with the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar during a meeting yesterday.

That’s according to Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn, who joined Council Chief Executive Joe McGrath and Leas Cathaoirleach Mary Hanna Hourigan in the local deputation.

Roscrea-based Council Cathaoirleach Michael Smith withdrew from the meeting citing frustration that multiple items had been withdrawn from the agenda.

However, Senator Ahearn says all items of local concern were highlighted, and says he was surprised and disappointed at Councillor Smith’s decision:

“This is a meeting that very few counties will get with the Tanáiste and with the Minister for Enterprise and Trade.

“To have that opportunity and not take it on behalf of the people of Tipperary, I think is very disappointing and if you’re not willing to be at the table, I’m not sure why you’d be a public representative at all – if you’re not willing to sit at the table and fight your corner for the people of Tipperary.”