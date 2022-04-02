Councillor calls for more promotion for North Tipp walk

A local councillor wants to see increased promotion of the Beara-Breifne Way.

Phyll Bugler says that 15 years after the launch of the walk, there is little talk or focus on it as a tourism product.

She is calling on the county council, Hidden Heartlands, and other tourism bodies to develop proper signage around the walk and promote it as Ireland’s ‘Camino’.

Councillor Bugler feels that it would hugely benefit some of the areas in the county that have experienced depopulation and economic challenges over the years:

“We all want to walk we want to go on trails and this Beara Breifne Way is passing through areas that have been depopulated in the past like South Templederry, Toomevara, Cloughjordan, where we could start tourism products like hotels, and restaurants”.

She says that it is not being promoted “as well as it should.”