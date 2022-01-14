Council to write to Government to highlight funding concerns on N24 upgrade

Tipperary County Council has agreed to write to Government leaders to ask for a meeting to discuss concerns about funding for the N24 road upgrade.

One million euro has been allocated for ongoing research work on the Limerick Junction-Cahir section this year, but no funding has been secured by Kilkenny County Council, who are overseeing the upgrade between Cahir and Waterford.

Cathaoirleach of Tipp County Council, Marie Murphy, raised her concerns about the lack of funding at this morning’s monthly Council meeting.

She’s concerned that a lack of funding this year could leave the project in limbo well into the future:

“There’s currently a six kilometre wide corridor sterilised all the way from Cahir to Waterford. And this brings major problems in and of itself.

“I’m going to ask the Council to agree to write to the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Minister for Transport to highlight our concerns and ensure funding is made available in 2022 to keep the Cahir to Waterford project alive.”