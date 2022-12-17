Council warn of treacherous roads across Premier today

Tipperary County Council is urging people in the Premier to be cautious on the extremely treacherous roads today.

There have been several accidents caused by freezing rain on roads and motorways, even those that have been salted.

Members of the council ask people to avoid driving for the next couple of hours, where possible, to allow the roads time to thaw.

Tipperary County Council is advising pedestrians and motorists to use extreme caution on roads and footpaths, particularly in shaded areas.

They are also recommending the postponement of any non-essential travel today.

Gardaí across the county have cautioned of black ice on roads in Newport, Roscrea, Garykennedy, as well as advising motorists to avoid backroads in Ballyporeen, Newcastle, Ardfinnan and Clogheen.