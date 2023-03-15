Council to tackle South Tipp dumping issue

There are calls for a site in South Tipp to be cleaned up following excessive dumping.

The accumulation of rubbish on land next to Carrick-on-Suir’s St Mary’s Cemetery was highlighted by Cllr Kieran Bourke recently.

He says the dumping was taking place on more than half of the field which was set aside for an extension to the cemetery.

He wants immediate action including writing to the owner of the site, who is technically responsible.

District Engineer Willie Corby said he has visited the area and promised to ensure it was sorted with urgency.