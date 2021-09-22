Council plan how to spend outdoor dining funds in Thurles

The Thurles Municipal District members will be working with residents and business people on Old Baker Street to decide how the €86,200 of funding for outdoor dining will be used.

At this week’s municipal district meeting, council members were told that the council are currently getting quotes and once they have gathered those, there will be a public meeting with residents and traders to see how they would like the money to be spent.

Generally, the funding will be used for covered areas, large umbrellas, tables and chairs, planters and year round lighting.

Old Baker Street is the only pedestrianised area in Thurles and Cllr Jim Ryan said it would bring life back into the area, with Cathaoirleach Séamus Hanafin adding that it would be a welcome revitalisation for the town.

This is part of €9 million national funding and €200,000 of funds were allocated to Tipperary under the Outdoor Enhancement Scheme.