Council encouraging greater uptake of outdoor dining grants in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council are encouraging more hospitality businesses to take advantage of outdoor dining grants.

The most recent meeting of Nenagh Municipal District heard that there were only six applications in the area so far, with none in Ballina or Borrisokane.

The grants can cover 75% of expenditure on outdoor items such as tables, chairs and heaters, up to a maximum contribution of €4,000.

Director of Nenagh Municipal District, Marcus O’Connor says grants can be secured for any vouched expenditure between April last year and this September:

“It’s available to hotels, public houses, cafes, restaurants, all of these businesses in the county. I was just making the comment at the meeting (Nenagh Municipal District) the other day that the level of uptake seems quite so slow so far.

“We’ve had just six applications in the Nenagh Municipal District. I would have thought that with the town of Nenagh, but also Ballina, Borrisokane, Newport, Terryglass and places like these, that we would have more applications.”

The application form can be found here on the Tipperary County Council website.