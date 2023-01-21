Council to crack down on dumping in the county

Tipperary County Council must continue to be tough on issues of illegal dumping around the county.

That’s according to councillors in the Thurles Municipal District who raised the issue at their recent monthly meeting.

In particular, issues with dumping at graveyards in the Roscrea area were highlighted, with councillors urging the executive to take full advantage of covert CCTV to catch those who engage in illegal dumping.

The executive was also asked to consider whether the use of drones would be a possibility to discourage people from illegal dumping.