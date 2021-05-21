Workers urged to get Covid test if they display any symptoms

Public health officials in the Midwest are urging workers to seek a Covid-19 test if they’re feeling any symptoms.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West has noted evidence of more people working for days while infectious or showing symptoms of the virus.

Director of the organisation, Dr Mai Mannix, is describing such practice as “extremely high-risk” and is causing a significant number of staff to be identified as close contacts.

She’s urging businesses to facilitate workers to encourage safe practices, but also says the rate of infection remains stable in the region.