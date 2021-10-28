Further walk-in vaccine clinic planned for Clonmel

People can get their first or second doses of the Covid vaccine at a walk-in clinic in Clonmel on Saturday.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to those aged 12 and over at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Saturday between 9am and 12 noon.

Those attending for a first dose will need their PPS number, photo ID, Eircode and an email address or phone number for registration.

For anyone getting a second dose, it must be 21 days or more since the first dose and they will need to bring proof of the first dose and photo ID.