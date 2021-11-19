Further walk-in vaccination clinic planned for Clonmel

A walk-in Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Clonmel Vaccination Centre in Clonmel tomorrow.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to all those aged 12 years and over from 9 to 11am with no appointment necessary.

The vaccine will be administered for both first and second doses.

12 to 15 year olds will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre if you have not already registered and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

Anyone with concerns regarding vaccination should discuss them with their GP.