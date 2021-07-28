Walk-in vaccination centres available in Nenagh and Clonmel this weekend

Walk-in vaccinations will be available at Tipperary’s centres in Nenagh and Clonmel this weekend as part of a national initiative.

The service will be available at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh on Saturday and Sunday, from 8.30am to midday, and again on Monday, from 1.30pm to 6pm.

The Clonmel Park Hotel will be open for walk-ins on Friday, from 9am-1pm and 2pm to 5pm, and on Saturday, from 8am to 1pm.

They’re open for those over the age of 16 looking for their first vaccine, and people will need to supply a PPS number, phone number, email and photo ID.

Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, says you don’t need an appointment to attend.

“It’s mRNA vaccines, so Pfizer or Moderna. Anyone over the age of 16 and you can just walk in.”

“Now if you’ve already registered online and you’ve got a date for a vaccine centre that doesn’t matter – you can turn up to one of these walk-in centres. Just bring your photo ID.”

“And if you haven’t already registered online we can register you at the vaccine centre – you need to bring your PPSN, mobile phone number, email and photo ID.”