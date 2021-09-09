Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics planned for Clonmel and Nenagh

Saturday’s walk-in vaccination clinic at the Clonmel Park Hotel will be available for those aged 12 years and upwards.

Children will need to be accompanied by a Parent or Guardian.

It runs from 9am to 1pm for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine

Meanwhile the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic from 9am to 6pm on Saturday catering for 1st and 2nd doses of Pfizer and

the 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Second doses of Pfizer BioNtech can only be offered to those who have already received a first dose of the same vaccine, at least 21 days ago while it’s 28 days for Moderna.

Those not already registered will need to bring their Personal Public Service Number along with Photo ID, Eircode and an email address & mobile number.