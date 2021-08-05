Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics continue in Nenagh and Clonmel

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will return to Nenagh in the coming days.

Anybody over 16 years old, seeking their first vaccine, can avail of a Pfizer jab at the Abbey Court Hotel tomorrow (Friday) from 2-7pm, or on Sunday also from 2-7pm.

2,649 people got a first dose at walk-in clinics in the midwest last weekend, a total which local healthcare officials are delighted with.

The Clonmel Park Hotel’s walk-in vaccination clinic resumes from 1-4pm this afternoon.

No appointment is necessary, but people must have their PPS number and a photo ID when registering on site.