Walk-in Covid Vaccination Clinic in Clonmel tomorrow.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

No appointment is necessary. It will be administered for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12 years and over. 12 to 15 year olds will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.