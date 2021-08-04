Walk-in Covid vaccination centre in Clonmel over next two days

Following huge demand over the Bank Holiday weekend, a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic will open again in Clonmel tomorrow and Friday.

Anybody over 16 years old, seeking their first vaccine, can go to the Clonmel Park Hotel between 1-4pm tomorrow, or on Friday between 9am-1pm and 2-5pm.

No appointment is necessary, but people must have their PPS number and a photo ID when registering.

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre. If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

The contact number for enquiries is 086 4182290 from 9am to 5pm. For more information log on to www.vaccine.hse.ie