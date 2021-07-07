A walk-in Covid test centre will operate in Tipperary Town for the next two days

There will be another pop-up Covid-19 walk-in test centre in Tipp town for today and tomorrow.

The service will operate from the Tipperary Primary Care Centre on Rosanna Road from 11am until 7pm on both days and people only need photo ID and to give their mobile phone number.

A walk-in test centre had operated in Tipp Town for two days at the end of June and has returned in response to the number of Covid 19 cases in the locality.

In addition to this pop-up test centre, the test centre at Moyle Rovers GAA in Clonmel continues to operate as normal seven days a week and no appointment is necessary.