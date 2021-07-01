Vital PPE and financial aid on its way from North Tipp to India

The last of a 50 tonne consignment of PPE is on its way to India following an appeal based in north Tipperary.

The 10th and final Qatar Airways flight left Dublin Airport on Monday, after a total of 130 pallets of PPE were donated largely by Irish nursing homes and collected in Banaghan’s warehouse in Nenagh.

In recent months, local nurse Sandra Farrell organised the campaign to support the Hope Foundation in Kolkata with its efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Sandra was able to visit the airport this week to see the last consignment off.

“In addition to that we fundraised close to €30,000. Some of this money will just pay for the taxes in India and transport over there.”

“The rest will actually go towards food donations and shelter because not only are the people of West Bengal fighting Covid but also they were hit with a bad cyclone which caused devastation around the low lying areas and a lot of people are not just dying of Covid but also starvation in the area.”