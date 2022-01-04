Visitor ban imposed at TUH in Clonmel

All visiting to Tipperary University Hospital has been suspended for 7 days from today.

The hospital outbreak management team is currently monitoring the situation daily.

The following exceptions will be facilitated:

End Of Life Non COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

End Of Life COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.

Critically ill patient – Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.

Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.