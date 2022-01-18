Visiting restrictions at Nenagh Hospital

Nenagh Hospital becomes the latest local medical facility to implement visitor restrictions amid covid-19 outbreaks.

In the past two days, both University Hospital Limerick and Tipperary University Hospital have introduced restrictions on visitors.

In Nenagh Hospital, an outbreak of the virus on Medical Ward 1 means visiting is not currently permitted in this ward.

Exemptions are in place for people visiting critically unwell or end-of-life patients along with patients with dementia, with those exemptions limited to one person per patient.

The hospital say they will review this decision on a daily basis and that visits to other areas of the hospital can continue as normal.