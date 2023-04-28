Visiting restrictions lifted at Nenagh Hospital

Visiting restrictions at Nenagh Hospital have been eased following the closure of an outbreak of Covid-19 that had affected both medical wards.

The hours have now returned to normal – from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm every day.

However visits must be arranged through the UL Hospital groups online booking system.

Staff on the wards will be able to help with any queries people may have about booking online

Visitors are also being reminded not to come to Nenagh hospital if you have symptoms of Covid-19 such as a high temperature, cough or shortness of breath.