TUH to continue with visiting restrictions

Visiting restrictions are to remain in place at Tipperary University Hospital.

This is due to Covid-19 outbreaks at the hospital and on the advice of the Hospital Outbreak Control Team.

Visitors will not be permitted to the Medical 1 ward while only one visitor per day per patient is advised throughout the Clonmel hospital.

All visitors need to complete a COVID-19 Risk Assessment form at the front door prior to visiting.

These restrictions will continue until Sunday July 24th

The following exceptions will be facilitated

· End Of Life Non COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

· End Of Life COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.

· Critically ill patient – Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

· One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.

· Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.

Visitors must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times.

Visiting Arrangements will be reviewed on a weekly basis.