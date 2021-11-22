Tipperary principal calls for resumption of contact tracing in schools

The Irish Primary Principals Network says the lack of contact tracing within schools is definitely contributing to soaring case numbers.

A recent survey of around a quarter of the country’s primary schools has found that more than 600 teachers were absent due to Covid in the first two weeks of November.

Public health supports were removed from schools in late September.

IPPN Deputy President, Louise Tobin from St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town, says they should be reinstated.

“It’s coming back to it again and IPPN has been calling for this since it was dropped in September.

“That piece needs to be reinstated – we need that level of risk assessment. We need to build confidence back into the system in schools.”