Tipp priest caught up in PCR confusion

Passengers are frustrated after forking out for Covid tests unnecessarily.

International passengers arriving into Ireland were supposed to have proof of a negative Covid test from today, but it has been delayed until Sunday or possibly Monday.

The Justice Minister says the delay was as a result of regulations not being signed soon enough and that it wasn’t intentional.

Tipperary Priest, Fr Michael Toomey is in Manchester on a short trip, that was planned for some time.

He paid for a PCR test to get back into Ireland, only to find out the test was no longer needed.

“We’re out £300 getting all these tests, didn’t need them now, because they’ve changed their minds again, so the Government now don’t need this test performed, the PCR.

“The only good thing Fran is, that at least I know we’re all travelling back and we’re all Covid free.

“But, £300 and that’s my story, I’m sure there will be thousands of people who are going to have similar stories, getting tests today and tomorrow and the Government have changed their mind again.

“It’s just very bad forward planning on the Government part.”