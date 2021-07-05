Tipp pharmacist says cautious approach to vaccination a concern

A Tipperary pharmacist and assistant professor at Trinity College says we’re losing the race against the Delta variant of Covid-19.

From today pharmacies can start giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to 18–34-year old’s who register online or contact their local pharmacy to book a vaccine.

This means that young people could be vaccinated one to two months earlier than planned.

However Ronan Quirke feels we had plenty of warning that the Delta variant was on the way and that it was more transmissible than Alpha variant that crippled the country in January.

Speaking on Tipp Today the Clonmel pharmacist said we didn’t respond or react in an appropriate manner.

“We were in a race against Delta and we needed to get as much of the adult population vaccinated as possible.”

“We had Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines – which are highly effective against the Delta variant – sitting in fridges and no protocol and no fluidity in a protocol that allowed us to respond and react.”

“We are working with this abundance of caution the whole time and it is literally putting our vaccine response into a straight jacket with no ability to adapt the protocol in a fluid like nature as trends emerge.”