Tipp people urged to take up role as vaccinators

A Covid-19 vaccinator in Nenagh is appealing for more vaccinators to come forward to help speed up the vaccine rollout.

The vaccination centre at the Abbey Court Hotel is currently administering around 450-500 vaccines per day.

However, up to 1,500 injections could be carried out there pending sufficient supply of vaccine and vaccinator staff.

Those interested in joining the workforce can email [email protected] or call 061 588 590.

Retired nurse Mary O’Brien is among the vaccinator workforce in Nenagh.

She says that people will be given ample opportunity to train up for the role.

“They just have to be on the registered list of the profession that they’re in and then they just have to contact the HSE and they will go through it with them.”

“Then they will take on an education programme so there is upskilling that is going on. That can be face-to-face and it can also be done online. And it’s hugely important for them to know that when they come then that they will be mentored on their first day – there will be someone with them the whole day.”