Tipperary has one of the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country.

According to latest figures based on people who test positive after PCR tests the 14 day incidence rate in the Premier County stands at 659.3 per 100,000 people.

Neighbouring counties Offaly, Laois and Clare have also recorded high rates

Monaghan has the lowest incidence rate in the country.

Tipperary’s highest incidence rate since the pandemic started was at the end of January this year at 5,000 per 100,000.