Tipp hotels and restaurants eagerly awaiting new Fáilte Ireland guidelines

New guidelines for the reopening of the hospitality sector will be published later.

The Fáilte Ireland guidelines are expected to say there will be no time limit for outdoor dining but there will be a limit for indoor dining.

It’s also expected that tables will have to be one metre apart for both indoor and outdoor dining.

Time limits will return when indoor dining resumes later in the Summer.

Speaking on Tipp Today, General manager of Cashel Palace and Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen in Cashel, Adrian Bartels said that they have prepared a number of outdoor dining options for customers.

“We have a couple of outdoor areas – we have the plaza out in the front which we are very grateful to Tipperary County Council for allowing us to extend out onto the plaza in front of Mikey Ryan’s.”

“Then at the back we have a couple of outdoor areas – we have a garden terrace which has some umbrellas and sheltered areas for cover and then we have a new pergola called the Glass Well which we’re opening to guests to book for lunch and dinner. It can seat up to 12 people.”