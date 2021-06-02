Tipp hospitality sector takes first steps out of lockdown

Hotels, guest houses and B&Bs across Tipperary will be welcoming back guests later today.

For the first time this year, such accommodation has reopened ahead of the June Bank Holiday weekend with strong bookings reported across Tipperary for the coming months.

Sales and Marketing manager at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh, Michelle Kavanagh, says that July and August are particularly busy already.

She’s delighted that reopening day is finally here.

“All of the staff from the ground all the way up are so excited. It’s been a long time since Christmas when we closed so there’s just joy.”

“All the staff have been in for training over the last few days and you can just see the happiness in their faces, it’s just fantastic.”

“So the rules are still there that we did have last year – obviously we don’t want to go back to December and any lockdown so we are pretty strict on our Covid guidelines with the hand washing and the one-way system throughout the hotel but it’s all for the greater good.”