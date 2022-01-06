Tipp company critical of PCR testing capacity

The CEO of a Tipp-based healthcare company is urging the Government to broaden its PCR testing capacity.

Health Screening Plus is among the private companies offering PCR testing, but only certification from HSE centres is valid to allow people to return to work.

CEO of the business, Muriel Cuddy, described the current public testing capacity as an “absolute shambles”, and says they want to work with the HSE to allow more people to get a test.

She spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier.

“We would gladly PCR test as many people as we could possibly test.

“Antigen test, yes it picks up the virus but the PCR test is what people need to get back to work and to get back out there or whatever.

“We’re not allowed give out certs – it doesn’t suffice for the HSE for some to use it as a get back to work cert.

“You actually have to go through the PCR system with the HSE which to m is absolute nonsense.”