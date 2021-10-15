Tipp based consultant says current Covid figures mean we should not ease restrictions completely

A Tipperary based hospital consultant says the elderly and vulnerable are being held to ransom by those who have chosen not to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

300,000 people have not been vaccinated with a further 70,000 having had just a single dose.

Nenagh based Dr Mary Ryan is a Consultant of Endocrinology at the Bon Secour in Limerick and Aut Even in Kilkenny.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier she said the proposed full reopening of society next Friday simply can’t go ahead with the current figures.

“There are a few people calling for masks off and this, that and the other.

“It’s quite evident that cases are going up. We’re being told very emphatically that 70% of people in ICU are not vaccinated and this is the reason for it.

“So the unvaccinated people for the majority we’re being told the Delta Variant is rampant and this is what is putting up the cases.

“So I would expect the National Public Health Emergency Team to come out and say that they are not going to ramp it up.”