Significant increases in Nenagh LEA Covid cases

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area has seen a greater spread of Covid-19 in the last fortnight compared to other parts of the county.

There were 161 new cases in the Nenagh area in the 14 days up until Monday, giving it a 14-day rate of 753 cases per 100,000 people.

No other Local Electoral Area has recorded more than 100 new cases in that timeframe, with Clonmel seeing 96 cases, and Cashel-Tipperary with 94.

The Roscrea-Templemore area has the lowest incidence rate in the fortnight, with 47 new cases and 283 per 100,000 people.

Nenagh: 161 (new cases) / 753 (cases per 100,000 people)

Cahir: 84 / 571

Newport: 76 / 465

Clonmel: 96 / 395

Cashel-Tipperary: 94 / 343

Carrick-on-Suir: 60 / 309

Thurles: 56 / 289

Roscrea-Templemore: 47 / 283

National rate: 343 cases per 100,000 people.