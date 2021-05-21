Significant increase in Covid-19 patients at UHL

Health officials are warning the public to keep up their guard against Covid-19 with due to a reported rise in virus-related activity at UHL’s Emergency Department.

UL Hospitals Group and Public Health Mid-West is putting out the warning after 14 Covid-19 patients were admitted to University Hospital Limerick yesterday.

That compares to two people on the previous Thursday.

Both groups say the effects of the cyber-attack have already increased wait times and the risk of overcrowding, and are urging the public to continue to adhere to public health advice.