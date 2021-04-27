Public Health Specialist urges people to avail of Nenagh walk-in Covid test centre

The HSE Mid-West is stepping up its efforts to contain a growth in covid-19 cases in the Nenagh area.

A walk-in testing centre opened at the former Castlebrand factory in Tyone this morning and will run from 8.30 to 6.30 each due until next Monday.

No appointment is necessary – those attending just need to bring photo ID.

Dr Marie Casey is a Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the HSE Mid-West.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier she said outbreaks have been detected in households, within families, schools and in some workplaces.

“The purpose of this walk-in testing centre is really for us to see if we can get all this transmission under control as quickly as possible.”

“How we do that is finding as many cases as quickly as possible, putting them in isolation, contact tracing them and managing them appropriately.”

“This kind of method we’ve used many times before in other outbreak situations and when we suspect there’s wide transmission in the community. So I suppose when we look at the kind of picture that we’re seeing at the moment in Nenagh we can see a variety of settings are involved so that makes us think there may be more transmission outside that.”